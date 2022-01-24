Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $25.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,547 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 102,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,324. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.75 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

