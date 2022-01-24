Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VWE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 13.92.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 9.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.47. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 8.88 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick A. Roney purchased 100,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

