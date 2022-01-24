Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,648 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

