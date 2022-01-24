Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 54,770 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,929,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,624,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $209.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.