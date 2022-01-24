Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $24.95 Million Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,716 shares during the period. FARO Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 2.08% of FARO Technologies worth $24,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 114.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,959,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

