Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.04 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 65.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 10.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $236.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.77. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

