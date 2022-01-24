Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,409 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $365.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.64. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,949 shares of company stock worth $3,690,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

