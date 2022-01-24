Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) vs. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Head to Head Analysis

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.78 billion 11.35 $712.70 million $4.28 45.82 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 23.78% 30.63% 10.93% Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Verisk Analytics and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 3 4 0 2.57 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus target price of $221.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 80.99%. Given Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

