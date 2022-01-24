Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s 6th Largest Position

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.08. 171,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,266. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

