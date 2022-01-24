VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 536.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,857. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.