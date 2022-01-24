Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

