Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $460.02 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.04.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

