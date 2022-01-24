Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Coherent makes up about 3.1% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Coherent worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coherent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of Coherent stock traded down $3.10 on Monday, reaching $250.22. 1,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,036. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.43 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.91.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.