Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 10.3%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price dropped 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 1,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 134,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

VALN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $5,138,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $659,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth $376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

