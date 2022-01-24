US Bancorp DE Sells 322 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 51.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Whirlpool by 37.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,730,000 after acquiring an additional 66,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $201.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.57 and its 200-day moving average is $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.