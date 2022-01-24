US Bancorp DE Sells 24,074 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.90 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93.

