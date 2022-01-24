US Bancorp DE Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 2.00% of Kirkland’s worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 108,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 240,536 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.