US Bancorp DE Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Digital Turbine worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $38,854,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $27,693,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

