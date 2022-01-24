US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 1,353.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

