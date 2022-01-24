Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $266.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.60. Upstart has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,690,366 shares of company stock worth $342,568,854. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Upstart by 16.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Upstart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

