United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $200.06 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,207,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,634,066. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

