Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.94) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.49) to GBX 4,600 ($62.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($57.42).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,675 ($50.14) on Thursday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £94.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,904.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,991.60.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

