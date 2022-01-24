UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €15.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on UCG. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.41) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.18) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.32 ($19.68).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.