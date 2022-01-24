Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,343,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $349.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.99. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

