UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UGI by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE:UGI opened at $45.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.