UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.46.

NYSE:UDR opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 281.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in UDR by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

