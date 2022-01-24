Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 950,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,821 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Twitter were worth $57,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $790,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. dropped their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Twitter stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

