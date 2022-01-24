Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. ATB Capital reissued a na rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.11.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$14.25 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$10.14 and a one year high of C$16.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

