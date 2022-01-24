TuanChe (TC) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TuanChe to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $50.61 million -$24.99 million -3.57 TuanChe Competitors $2.96 billion $333.57 million 3.79

TuanChe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe. TuanChe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -19.27% -31.01% -19.02% TuanChe Competitors -18.63% -52.85% 2.59%

Volatility & Risk

TuanChe has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TuanChe and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 1 0 0 2.00 TuanChe Competitors 1222 6124 11380 328 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 48.25%. Given TuanChe’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TuanChe has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of TuanChe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TuanChe rivals beat TuanChe on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

