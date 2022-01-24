Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,904 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.29. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

