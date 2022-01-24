Truist Financial Corp Invests $505,000 in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

SHCR opened at $3.17 on Monday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, increased their price target on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

