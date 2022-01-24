Truist Financial Corp Invests $468,000 in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 87,488 shares during the period.

Get Parsons alerts:

In other Parsons news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.