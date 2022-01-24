Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Joint were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 73.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $51.09 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $111.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.16.
Several research analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.
About Joint
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
