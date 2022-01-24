Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Joint were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 73.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $51.09 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $111.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

