Truist Financial Corp Has $481,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 234,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

EWP stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

