Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Trip.com Group worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,761 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,493 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $95,199,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,901,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.08. 183,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,396. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

