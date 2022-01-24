TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 34.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 34.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $209.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average of $209.09. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

