TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,274,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206,310 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $481.61 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.61. The stock has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

