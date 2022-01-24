TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $614,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $129.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.