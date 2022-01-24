TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 5,817 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQY opened at $14.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

