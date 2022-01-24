TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $159.68 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.20 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

