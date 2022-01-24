TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $254.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.63 and a 200 day moving average of $247.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.54.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

