TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 540,813 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

NYSE GNK opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $600.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.94. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

