Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.92.

TCW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upgraded Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.14. 620,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,676. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.26 million and a PE ratio of -38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.87. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$3.68.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$164.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

