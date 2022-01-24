Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $451.00

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 451 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 465 ($6.34), with a volume of 590640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498 ($6.79).

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £716.57 million and a PE ratio of 13.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 552.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 672.04.

About Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

