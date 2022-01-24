Trane Technologies (TT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.050-$6.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.05 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TT stock opened at $174.98 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.46 and its 200-day moving average is $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

