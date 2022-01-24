Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Director Purchases $10,276.00 in Stock

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NDP traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $24.59. 9,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $26.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

