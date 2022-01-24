Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Director Purchases $10,276.00 in Stock

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:NDP traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $24.59. 9,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $26.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
