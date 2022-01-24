TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $231.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $179.50 and a one year high of $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

