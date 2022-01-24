Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 67.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 42.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TR stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.