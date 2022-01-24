TomoChain Achieves Market Cap of $95.45 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $95.45 million and $11.71 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00049225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.41 or 0.06624747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00056275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,407.91 or 0.99897367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006482 BTC.

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,005,350 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

