TokenPay Market Cap Reaches $827,185.19 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $827,185.19 and $106,926.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00100065 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,094.69 or 0.99687041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00027373 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00429265 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

